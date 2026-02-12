Four in Ten U.S. Adults Plan to Buy a Vehicle

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults plan to purchase a vehicle, with most expecting to buy within the next 12 months, according to a survey from TransUnion.
The credit reporting company surveyed 3,076 consumers age 18 and older. Of those surveyed, 1,190 respondents, or 39%, said they intend to buy a vehicle.
More than 80% of those prospective buyers expect to complete a purchase within the next year, a trend that held across all generations. Fully 65% said they expect to trade in their current vehicle, a factor that could increase used-car inventory.
“New vehicle purchases remain a clear priority for
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.