Four in Ten U.S. Adults Plan to Buy a Vehicle

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults plan to purchase a vehicle, with most expecting to buy within the next 12 months, according to a survey from TransUnion.

The credit reporting company surveyed 3,076 consumers age 18 and older. Of those surveyed, 1,190 respondents, or 39%, said they intend to buy a vehicle.

More than 80% of those prospective buyers expect to complete a purchase within the next year, a trend that held across all generations. Fully 65% said they expect to trade in their current vehicle, a factor that could increase used-car inventory.

“New vehicle purchases remain a clear priority for