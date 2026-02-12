FCA Issues ‘Do Not Drive’ Warning for 225,000 Vehicles With Unrepaired Takata Air Bags

NHTSA urges public to use recall website to determine if a vehicle still needs a replacement airbag.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that FCA US has issued a “do not drive” warning for all remaining Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles with open Takata air bag recalls, affecting approximately 225,000 U.S. vehicles that have not yet been repaired.

NHTSA issued a consumer alert that said owners of the affected vehicles should not drive them until the defective air bag inflators have been replaced at a dealership at no cost.

More than 6.6 million Takata air bag inflators