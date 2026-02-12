CollisionWeek

ASE Education Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2026 Instructor of the Year

The ASE Education Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2026 Instructor of the Year Award, which recognizes high school and college educators from ASE-accredited automotive, diesel/truck and collision repair programs.

ASE Education Foundation logoCandidates must be nominated by an administrator such as a principal, program director, dean, department chair or CTE director. Nominations are due March 2, 2026, and can be submitted through the foundation’s nomination form.

Finalists will be contacted by an ASE Education Foundation field manager to verify their information and eligibility.

The award recipient will receive a plaque, a $1,000 award and an expenses-paid trip for two to the

