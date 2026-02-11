CollisionWeek

REPAIR Act Advances Out of House Subcommittee for Second Consecutive Congress

The legislation now goes before the full House Energy and Commerce Committee for consideration.

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade on Feb. 10 approved the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 1566) on a voice vote, advancing the federal automotive right to repair legislation to the full committee for the second consecutive Congress.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), would require vehicle manufacturers to provide vehicle owners and independent repair facilities access to the same vehicle-generated data, repair information, and tools available to manufacturers and their authorized

