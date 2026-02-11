CrashBay Announces Investment, Advisory Partnership with Insurance Executive Alan Demers

CrashBay said today it has received a strategic investment from Alan Demers, a former Nationwide Insurance claims executive, who will also serve in an advisory role as the company works to expand its insurance carrier partnerships.

Demers spent more than 20 years at Nationwide, where he held senior leadership positions in personal, commercial and specialty claims operations, catastrophe response, and claims technology. He later founded InsurTech Consulting, where he advises carriers and insurance technology companies on claims strategy and operations. He also co-produces Connected, an InsurTech newsletter, with Stephen Applebaum.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“For years,