Collision Repair Education Foundation Marks 35th anniversary

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is marking its 35th anniversary in 2026, with plans for year-long recognition events and continued fundraising efforts to support collision repair training programs nationwide.

“The Foundation is ecstatic to be celebrating our 35th anniversary in 2026!” said CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. “Since 1991, we’ve been dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, instructors and students to ensure a qualified future workforce…but our passion for this mission has only increased over the years – we’re just getting started!”

The organization was established in 1991 as the I-CAR Education Foundation by a group of industry leaders including Jeff Silver, Russ Verona, Lirel Holt, Frank McGiboney and Chuck Sulkala. The foundation was initially formed to develop and distribute a nationally recognized curriculum for entry-level collision repair training. It later expanded into scholarship programs and school funding before rebranding as the Collision Repair Education Foundation, with I-CAR retaining responsibility for curriculum development.

Since 2009, CREF has distributed nearly $6 million through approximately 1,200 School Benchmark Awards to collision repair education programs. The organization has also awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to over 1,500 students during the past 15 years and facilitated more than $130 million in in-kind donations benefiting more than 800 educational programs.

“Tremendous budgetary pressures make it difficult for many collision repair instructors to merely maintain their programs at current capabilities, yet constantly advancing vehicle technology has created the need for increased abilities to satisfy the industry’s current and future workforce needs,” said CREF Director of Operations and Impact Melissa Marscin. “Funds from CREF’s School Awards provide the means for investing in these programs, and by bridging this budgetary gap, high school and college collision school programs are better equipped to graduate well-trained and capable collision students who are prepared to enter the industry as viable employees.”

Marscin said tuition costs remain a barrier for some students entering the field. “Scholarships give students a boost in clearing this financial hurdle, so they don’t begin their careers with a huge amount of debt,” she said. “That support has proven to be empowering and motivating to many, who see the industry’s investment in them as evidence that they can look forward to a long, successful career.”

The foundation last year launched The Donation Exchange, a platform connecting industry donors with collision repair schools seeking tools, safety equipment, paint, body materials and parts.

CREF also hosts career fairs each spring and fall connecting students with employers. “Students learn more about the diverse career paths within the collision industry, allowing them to explore the opportunities available to them,” said CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak. “At the same time, industry employers participating in the Foundation’s Career Fairs are able to showcase what they have to offer while connecting locally with the incoming collision professionals who have trained for entry-level positions and are ready to begin their careers.”

Anniversary activities planned for 2026 include recognition of individuals and organizations that have contributed to CREF’s work since its founding, as well as an in-depth history of the organization to be published over the summer. The foundation’s annual golf tournament is scheduled for July 21 at Seven Bridges Golf Club in Woodridge, Ill.

“However, as an organization funded entirely through the generosity of others, we can only meet the needs of collision schools and students through your continued support,” Eckenrode said. “These students are YOUR future employees, and their success in the workplace depends on the entire collision repair industry standing behind them. I recognize that times are tough for many, but the future can be bright if we all come together to do our part – the best is yet to come!”

More information about CREF is available on its website.