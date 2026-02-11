Caliber Named to Forbes’ 2026 America’s Best Large Employers List

Caliber, the parent company of Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, has been named to the Forbes 2026 list of America’s Best Large Employers.

The list, compiled in collaboration with Statista, is based on an independent survey of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. More than 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. Final scores were based primarily on direct employee feedback, with additional input from public evaluations within the same industry. The full list was published by Forbes on Feb. 10.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes alongside so many