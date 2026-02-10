Stuart’s Paint & Body Open Fort Worth Greenfield Collision Repair Facility

Quality Collision Group announced today it has opened a new Stuart’s Paint & Body collision repair facility in Fort Worth, Texas, expanding the brand’s footprint in the North Texas market.

The greenfield location is the latest addition to QCG’s network of more than 100 collision repair facilities across 13 states. Stuart’s Paint & Body has operated in the North Texas market for more than 40 years.

“Our expansion into Fort Worth is about more than growth — it’s about showing up for a community that values hard work, trust, and quality,” said Matt Robbins, chief of operations for Quality Collision