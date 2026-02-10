State Farm Joins OpenAI’s Frontier Platform as Launch Partner

State Farm announced a partnership with OpenAI, joining the artificial intelligence company’s Frontier enterprise platform as a launch partner.

Joe Park, executive vice president and chief digital information officer at State Farm, said the insurer intends to use the platform to support its agents and employees.

“State Farm is at a pivotal moment in reimagining how technology supports and drives our business,” Park said. “As part of our commitment to building a culture centered on speed, agility, and innovation, we are participating in OpenAI’s Frontier platform.”

As a launch partner, State Farm is among the first organizations to use OpenAI’s