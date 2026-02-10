Salvato Auctions to Expand Salvage Vehicle Operations Into Midwest

Salvato Auctions announced it plans to expand its salvage vehicle auction operations into the Midwest in the second quarter of 2026, marking the company’s first growth beyond its initial Texas market.

The expansion will bring the company’s services to Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin, with additional states possible based on demand, the company said. Salvato said its platform eliminates physical paperwork in the lien and title process.

The company launched in Texas in 2025.

“Every insurance carrier across the U.S. wants to reduce cycle time, improve salvage returns, and deliver a better claims experience,” said Peter Jebson, CEO