Pennsylvania Dealer Rob Cochran Takes Over as NADA Chairman

Dealer operates 14 collision repair centers.

Rob Cochran, chairman and CEO of #1 Cochran, was installed as the 2026 chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) at the organization’s annual convention last week.

Cochran, whose company operates 35 dealerships representing 20 brands, 14 collision centers and a wholesale parts distribution center, is the largest automotive retailer in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. Cohran had been elected to the role of chair in October.

In his address to convention attendees, Cochran said managing regulatory and policy challenges and long-term strategic issues would be his priorities.

“As we look at our