CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Pennsylvania Dealer Rob Cochran Takes Over as NADA Chairman

Pennsylvania Dealer Rob Cochran Takes Over as NADA Chairman

By Leave a Comment

Dealer operates 14 collision repair centers.

Rob Cochran, chairman and CEO of #1 Cochran, was installed as the 2026 chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) at the organization’s annual convention last week.

#1 Cochran logoCochran, whose company operates 35 dealerships representing 20 brands, 14 collision centers and a wholesale parts distribution center, is the largest automotive retailer in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. Cohran had been elected to the role of chair in October.

In his address to convention attendees, Cochran said managing regulatory and policy challenges and long-term strategic issues would be his priorities.

“As we look at our

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey