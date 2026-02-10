Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Up 2.4% in January

Index at highest level since September 2023
Wholesale used-vehicle prices adjusted for mix, mileage, and seasonality rose 2.4% year over year in January, with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index climbing to 210.5, its highest level since September 2023, Cox Automotive reported.
The seasonally adjusted index was also up 2.4% month over month, compared with a long-term average monthly decline of 0.2%. Non-adjusted wholesale prices rose 2.5% year over year and 2.7% from December.
“We had planned for a stronger January from a pricing perspective, but wholesale values moved even faster than we expected on the back of strong retail
