North Carolina Man Sentenced to Prison for Selling Counterfeit Airbags

Vehicle manufacturers’ testing confirmed steering wheel airbags were not built by the companies.

A federal judge sentenced a Raleigh, N.C. man to one year and one day in prison for importing and selling approximately 2,500 counterfeit airbags over a two-year period, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced.

Mateen Mohammad Alinaghian, 31, sold the counterfeit Honda, Chevrolet, General Motors and Toyota airbags locally and to online buyers through Facebook Marketplace using the seller profiles “Matt AutoParts” and “Medo Smith” between May 2022 and April 2024, according to court documents.

The court ordered Alinaghian to pay

