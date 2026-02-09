AIA Canada Members Lobby Parliament for Federal Right to Repair Framework

AIA Canada members met with members of Parliament and senators in Ottawa Feb. 5 to advocate for federal Right to Repair legislation that would guarantee independent collision repair facilities and mechanical shops access to vehicle repair data, tools and parts.

The annual Hill Day brought independent repair shop operators from across Canada to Parliament Hill for one-on-one meetings with MPs and government officials. The group pushed for a national framework to complement provincial regulations and avoid inconsistent rules across the country.

MNP released a report during the event titled “Unlocking access: Why Right to Repair matters for every vehicle