ABPA Conference Early Bird Registration Ends February 20

The Automotive Body Parts Association will hold its 2026 annual conference May 18-20 in Indian Wells, Calif., with early bird registration pricing ending Feb. 20.

The three-day event will bring together collision repair industry suppliers, executives and decision-makers for business sessions and networking activities.

Conference programming will include sessions on artificial intelligence applications, legal developments and market trends. Additional topics include design patents, tariffs and regulatory issues affecting the automotive parts supply chain.

The event will feature networking opportunities including golf outings and off-site activities.

Registration fees will increase after the early bird deadline.

More information about the 2026 ABPA