AASP/NJ Opens Registration for Northeast Trade Show Education Program

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has opened registration for the educational program at its NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show, scheduled for March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The education program, sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics, will feature expanded course offerings including Spanish-language sessions and mechanical repair classes. Adele Rivas of Koplin Auto Body in Elizabeth, N.J., will lead two Spanish-language sessions on March 21 and 22. Mechanical courses will be presented by Expertech Automotive Training & Consulting, Bosch and NAPA.

“The level of education available at NORTHEAST is one of the many