GM Sues Multiple Aftermarket Parts Manufacturers, Distributors and Estimating Software Providers for Design Patent Infringement

Four federal lawsuits target parts manufacturers, parts distributors and collision estimating software providers in latest attempt at OEM design patent enforcement.

General Motors LLC and GM Global Technology Operations LLC filed four patent infringement lawsuits Feb. 3 targeting numerous companies in the collision repair parts industry, alleging widespread copying of patented vehicle component designs.

The legal action names aftermarket parts distributors LKQ Corp. and its subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries Inc., Quality Collision Parts Inc. and Best Value Auto Body Supply; collision repair estimating software providers CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. and Mitchell International Inc.; and 12 foreign manufacturers primarily based in