CIECA Names 2026 Board Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has elected four officers to its 2026 Board of Trustees, the standards organization announced Wednesday.

Kim DeVallance Caron, business development director at Enterprise Mobility, will serve as chair. Ken Eagleson, vice president of business development at OEC Insurance Solutions, was named vice chair. Ed Mondragon, property and casualty claims director at State Farm, will serve as treasurer, and Creighton Warren, chief information officer of the Boyd Group, was elected secretary.

The officers were selected during the board’s January meeting

