I-CAR Australia and Bosch Expand Collision Repair Training Partnership with New Courses

I-CAR Australia and Bosch have expanded their training partnership with updated electric vehicle coursework and two new diagnostic-focused programs, the organizations announced Feb. 5.

Bosch revised its HEV101 program to include formal recognition of Australian national training framework units AURETH001 and AURETH011, giving technicians nationally recognized credentials for high-voltage safety knowledge related to battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

The organizations also released two new courses: On-Board Diagnostics, covering scan tool usage and diagnostic data interpretation, and Electronics Fundamentals and Sensor Diagnosis. Both were developed using Bosch technical content and focus on diagnostic logic, fault-finding processes, sensor operation, signal interpretation