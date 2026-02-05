CCC and CREF Study Finds Students and Recent Graduates View Collision Repair as Stable Career Path

A new study examining how students and recent graduates view collision repair careers found that 95% believe the field offers more stability than traditional college-degree jobs, according to research released today by CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

The Future of Collision Repair Workforce Study surveyed 475 high school and college students, technical and vocational students, and recent graduates who are considering careers in collision repair. The research was conducted by Hanover Research and surveyed U.S. residents aged 16 and older.

The study found that 74% of respondents believe collision repair offers higher earning potential than careers requiring traditional four-year degrees, while 31% cited work-life balance and task variety as factors influencing their interest in the field.

Access to advanced technology emerged as a significant draw, with 95% of respondents saying knowledge that they would regularly use advanced software and artificial intelligence tools would increase their interest in a collision repair career. The survey found that 81% want careers where they can work with their hands, while 82% want to use technology.

However, misconceptions about the field persist. The study found that 69% of respondents believed collision repair work is done mostly with manual tools, while 30% expressed concerns about high physical demands and 29% cited concerns about social stigma associated with trade work.

“To build a strong future for the collision repair industry, we need to understand how the next generation views our field,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and head of OEM partnerships for CCC Intelligent Solutions and a member of the CREF board of trustees. “By raising awareness of collision repair as a dynamic career path and providing training on the cutting-edge technology used by professionals, we can build a steady influx of talent for years to come.”

In response to the findings, CCC announced it will provide access to its CCC ONE Estimating software to every CREF member school. Since 2011, CCC has donated more than $75 million in software through in-kind donations to collision repair education programs.

“It’s rewarding to see that incoming students view collision repair as a stable profession offering long-term career advancement opportunities,” said Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “By continuing to collaborate across the industry, showcasing success stories, and providing scholarships, funding and technological training to students and schools, we can effectively raise awareness and create opportunities for students eager to join the profession.”

Mark Fincher, vice president, product management for CCC, added, “Our collision repair customers tell us that when they hire students trained on the same technology used to run their shop, they ramp up more quickly. CCC is committed to helping our customers get the most from their investment with us, which means investing in their future workforce.”