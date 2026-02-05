CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA-Backed Language on Automotive Apprenticeship and Training Included in Federal Appropriations Bill

ASA-Backed Language on Automotive Apprenticeship and Training Included in Federal Appropriations Bill

By Leave a Comment

The Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill signed into law by President Donald Trump includes language encouraging federal support for automotive technician training and apprenticeship programs.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) lobbied for the language, which directs the Department of Labor to collaborate with the Department of Education and industry partners on workforce development initiatives for automotive mechanics and technicians.

“The Committee recognizes the growing need for highly-skilled mechanics and technicians in the automotive field to prepare for advances in technology,” the report states. “Therefore, the Committee encourages DOL, in collaboration with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey