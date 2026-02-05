CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Allstate Reports $10.2 Billion Net Income for 2025

Allstate Reports $10.2 Billion Net Income for 2025

By Leave a Comment

Auto policies in force up compared to previous year.

The Allstate Corporation reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 billion and full-year net income of $10.2 billion for 2025, more than doubling its 2024 performance while simultaneously reducing premiums for millions of auto insurance customers.

Allstate logoThe insurer reported total revenues of $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $67.7 billion for the full year, increases of 5.1% and 5.6% respectively from the prior year.

“Allstate had a terrific year by better serving customers and making protection more affordable,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Allstate Corporation.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey