Allstate Reports $10.2 Billion Net Income for 2025

Auto policies in force up compared to previous year.

The Allstate Corporation reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 billion and full-year net income of $10.2 billion for 2025, more than doubling its 2024 performance while simultaneously reducing premiums for millions of auto insurance customers.

The insurer reported total revenues of $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $67.7 billion for the full year, increases of 5.1% and 5.6% respectively from the prior year.

“Allstate had a terrific year by better serving customers and making protection more affordable,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Allstate Corporation.