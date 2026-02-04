Report Finds Vehicle Manufacturers Restrict Independent Repair Shop Access to Telematics Data

Consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG Education Fund identifies ways manufacturers use telematics data to steer consumers towards dealers.

Vehicle manufacturers are restricting independent collision repair facilities and mechanical shops from accessing wireless repair data generated by vehicles, giving dealership networks a competitive advantage in capturing repair business, according to a report released by Right to Repair advocacy organizations.

The report, “My Car, My Data,” examines how manufacturers control access to telematics data—information wirelessly transmitted from vehicles about mechanical conditions and maintenance needs. While the technology could enable faster diagnostics and repairs across all repair channels, manufacturers currently limit