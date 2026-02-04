Kinetic Opens San Francisco ADAS Calibration Hub

Kinetic opened an 8,000-square-foot robotics and calibration facility in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood Monday, the company’s third location in the Bay Area.

The hub provides advanced driver-assistance systems repair and calibration services to collision repair facilities and dealerships. The facility currently serves multiple Fix Auto and Chilton Auto Body locations in San Francisco.

“Modern vehicles are powered by sophisticated software and sensors and repairing those systems safely requires robotic precision,” said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and co-founder of Kinetic. “With the opening of our new location in San Francisco, we’re continuing to expand our nationwide network that uses advanced robotics and