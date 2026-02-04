ASE, WrenchWay to Present Findings from Technician Survey

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and WrenchWay will host a webinar Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET presenting findings from the 2026 Voice of Technician Survey.

The webinar will review results from more than 5,500 responses across the automotive and diesel industries. The organizations will present data on changes in technician sentiment, gaps between technician expectations and workplace realities, and applications for recruiting and retention strategies.

Topics will include technician views on compensation, benefits and job satisfaction; employer attributes technicians prioritize; variations by industry segment, experience level and facility type; and trends affecting retention and career duration.

The