AASPMN to Award $20,000 in Automotive Education Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) will award up to $20,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in post-secondary automotive programs, the trade association announced.

AASP-MN 2019 logoIndividual scholarship awards will range from $500 to $2,000 per student and may be used for tuition or tool purchases.

Students must be enrolled in a Minnesota-based ASE-accredited automotive program in fall 2026 to qualify. Eligible programs include both automotive service and collision repair curricula.

Applications are due March 31, 2026, and may be submitted electronically or by mail. A committee of industry representatives will review applications based on scholastic achievement, education and

