EPA Clarifies Right-to-Repair Rules for Farm, Nonroad Diesel Equipment

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued guidance Feb. 2 clarifying that the Clean Air Act allows farmers and equipment owners to repair their own farm and nonroad diesel equipment without manufacturer restrictions.

The guidance addresses manufacturers’ interpretations of the CAA’s emission control anti-tampering provisions, which have prevented them from making repair tools available to equipment owners. This has forced farmers to use manufacturer-authorized dealers exclusively for repairs, increasing costs and repair times.

“EPA is proud to set the record straight and protect farmers,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a statement. “Common sense is following the law as it