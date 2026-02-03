CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Launches Technician Training Program

Crash Champions Launches Technician Training Program

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions today announced it launched a technician training program that provides digital access to collision repair training modules, with the first participant completing Level 1 certification.

Chris Sandoval, a body technician at the company’s Eagle Ranch, N.M., repair center, became the first graduate to achieve Level 1 certification in the program. The company recognized Sandoval last month at its Chicago headquarters.

The program was developed by Crash Champions’ Collision Technology department and offers technicians access to more than 100 technical videos covering automotive tools, products and vehicle technology. The training is accessible through the company’s internal software platforms and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey