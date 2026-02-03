CollisionWeek

Auto Insurance Rates Expected to Rise in 2026

After declining last year, U.S. auto insurance rates are projected to rise slightly overall. While most states saw decreases, rates in most expensive states continued to increase.

The average annual cost of full-coverage car insurance will increase to $2,158 by the end of 2026, a 1% rise following a 6% decline in 2025, according to data released today by Insurify Inc.

The online insurance comparison platform’s 2026 Insuring the American Driver Report, based on more than 190 million auto insurance quotes, found that while 39 states saw premium decreases in 2025, the nation’s most expensive markets continued posting increases.

