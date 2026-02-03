CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Club Enterprises’ Brian Deephouse Named IIHS Board Chair

Auto Club Enterprises’ Brian Deephouse Named IIHS Board Chair

By Leave a Comment

Brian Deephouse, vice president and chief actuary at Auto Club Enterprises, was elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Board of Directors for 2026, the organization announced today.

Brian Deephouse, from Auto Club Enterprises, was elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Board of Directors.

Deephouse succeeds Ginger Purgatorio, executive vice president of claims enablement and excellence at Allstate, who served as chair in 2025.

“IIHS has long played a central role in improving road safety, and I am honored to help guide the organization in its next chapter,” Deephouse said. “I look forward to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey