Auto Club Enterprises’ Brian Deephouse Named IIHS Board Chair

Brian Deephouse, vice president and chief actuary at Auto Club Enterprises, was elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Board of Directors for 2026, the organization announced today.

Deephouse succeeds Ginger Purgatorio, executive vice president of claims enablement and excellence at Allstate, who served as chair in 2025.

“IIHS has long played a central role in improving road safety, and I am honored to help guide the organization in its next chapter,” Deephouse said. “I look forward to