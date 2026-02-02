CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Quebec Fix Auto Locations Install Paint-Spraying Robots

Quebec Fix Auto Locations Install Paint-Spraying Robots

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto Dorval A.M. has become the first collision repair facility in Canada to install the PaintGo PG 90E automated paint-spraying robot, with two additional Quebec locations scheduled to add the technology.

Fix Auto Décarie and Fix Auto Trois Rivières will follow with installations of the AI-driven system, which automates paint application with programmed spray patterns operated by trained technicians.

The technology is designed to produce uniform paint application across vehicle types while reducing paint cycle times. The system’s automated processes allow operators to remain outside the paint booth during application, reducing exposure to chemicals and particulates.

“For us, adopting

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey