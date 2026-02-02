John Loftus, Former SCRS Executive Director, Dies at 94

Loftus was the organization’s founding executive director in 1982 until his retirement in 2000.

John J. Loftus Jr., the longtime executive director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and one of the collision repair industry’s most influential leaders, died Jan. 28 in Santa Clarita, Calif. He was 94.

Loftus served as SCRS executive director from the organization’s founding in 1982 until his retirement in December 2000, leading the national organization dedicated solely to the collision repair industry for 18 years. During his tenure, he visited 44 states and 20 countries to advance the industry’s professional standards and business practices.

In the video embedded above, recorded in April 2000, Loftus describes his involvement in the founding of SCRS in 1982. Also included a tribute “John’s Been Everywhere” by Rick Tuuri celebrating John’s travels on behalf of the collision repair industry that was played at John’s retirement celebration in December 2000.

“Working together is the most important work we do,” Loftus frequently said, a mantra that defined his approach to industry leadership.

Loftus began his automotive career in the parts department at Hovey Dallas Chevrolet in Los Angeles before becoming an insurance adjuster and later owning and operating Hawthorne Autobody in Hawthorne, California, for 13 years. His focus on customer service and understanding the relationships between collision repair facilities, customers and insurance companies shaped his later advocacy work.

He played a key role in forming the California Autobody Association, serving as its president in 1976. He spoke at a meeting in Kansas City in 1982 that influenced the formation of what would become SCRS.

As SCRS executive director, Loftus worked to provide collision repair facilities with technical training and management education, improve quality standards for collision repair services, and raise the professional standing of those in the industry. He was instrumental in developing the “Insured Motorists Rights” brochure that educated consumers about their options in the repair process.

At his retirement party in 2000, collision repair facility owners stood and spoke about how Loftus had helped them improve their skills and businesses. SCRS presented him with a ceremonial sword in a display case, naming him “Dragon Slayer Extraordinaire” in recognition of the numerous industry issues and challenges he worked to resolve during his tenure.

Following his retirement from SCRS, Loftus worked as a representative for the California Autobody Association starting in March 2002, assisting in the Southern California area on industry issues, membership, retention and chapter support. In September 2000, he was named to the Board of Directors of SupplyLineUSA.

Loftus was born Oct. 12, 1931, in Los Angeles, the only child of John J. and Ollie Loftus. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Olga and Louie Siska. He married Rosemary “Rosie” Preston, whom he met in grammar school, after graduating from Cantwell High School in Los Angeles in 1948. They were married for 65 years until her death.

John and Rosie settled in Gardena, Calif., and later lived in the Long Beach and Orange County areas, raising four children: Robert, Toni, Joni and Christy.

Beyond his collision repair industry work, Loftus was an avid fisherman. Beginning in 2003, he served as charter master with Larry Martin for Loftus and Martin Long Range deep-sea fishing excursions out of San Diego, organizing two-week trips for 23 anglers. He was a longtime regular on the Red Rooster III, making his last fishing trip in 2021 at age 91. He donated fish to churches, organizations in need and the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton.

Loftus is survived by his children Robert, Toni, Joni and son-in-law Lynn, Christy and son-in-law Ron, and daughter-in-law Antoinette; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary, parents and grandparents.

He will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association in his memory.