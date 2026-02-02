CCC Intelligent Solutions Names Josh Valdez Chief Product Officer

CollisionWeek

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ: CCCS) has appointed Josh Valdez as chief product officer, effective Feb. 16.

CCC 2021 logoValdez will oversee product strategy, design and delivery at the company. He will focus on developing artificial intelligence applications across CCC’s systems.

Valdez most recently served as senior vice president of products at Dayforce, where he managed global product development. Before that, he was vice president of platform at Workday, joining that company through its acquisition of Pattern, an intelligent workspace startup he co-founded. He previously spent five years in product, technology and strategy roles at Google.

“The insurance and automotive industries are facing unprecedented complexity, which requires increasingly smarter and more connected solutions,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and CEO of CCC Intelligent Solutions. “Josh brings deep experience building platform scale products and turning advanced technologies into solutions customers trust.”

Valdez said he was drawn to CCC’s market position and customer base.

“What drew me to CCC is the company’s strong position, customer-centric execution, and the opportunity to evolve its proven AI capabilities to enable deeper orchestration of decisions and actions across a mission-critical ecosystem,” Valdez said. “I’m excited to join the team and deliver solutions that make a real difference in the day-to-day work of our clients and improve the recovery and repair experiences for the consumers they support.”

