AASP/NJ Sets March 9 Deadline for Young Technician Award Nominations

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has set a March 9 deadline for nominations for its Sixth Annual Young Technician of the Year Award, which will be presented during the organization’s NORTHEAST 2026 trade show.

AASP-NJ logoThe award will recognize two technicians with $2,500 each in tools and equipment. Eligible candidates include technicians employed at automotive repair facilities or students enrolled at technical high schools in New Jersey.

For the first time, the program will accept nominations for both collision and mechanical repair technicians. Previous years focused exclusively on collision repair.

