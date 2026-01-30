CollisionWeek

Sedgwick Launches Tow, Storage Fee Negotiation Service for Auto Claims

Sedgwick launched a tow and storage negotiation service designed to reduce costs for insurance carriers handling auto claims.

The service uses licensed adjusters to negotiate storage and towing fees with repair facilities. The company said the service reduces charges by an average of 32%.

Adjusters access the service through a proprietary technology portal that allows them to initiate tow requests without separately searching for providers.

“This service expands our team’s ability to provide expert negotiation, prompt payment, and efficient transfers,” said Chris Bakes, managing director of auto solutions at Sedgwick.

The company said the service handles payment for negotiated fees

