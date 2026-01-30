NOVUS Glass Adds Saskatoon North Location

NOVUS Glass has opened a new location in north Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada offering automotive glass repair, replacement and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems calibration services.

The shop is owned and operated by Raj, who previously owned a WARD automotive service location before expanding into the glass repair segment.

“At the core of how we operate is integrity,” Raj said. “If something isn’t the right solution for a customer, we say so. We focus on long term trust, not short term transactions. Opening this location allows us to extend that same level of service, honesty, and care to even more people in