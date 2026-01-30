NABC Announces Palm Springs Golf Tournament Winners, Sets Dallas Event for April

The National Auto Body Council announced winners of its sold-out Palm Springs golf fundraiser held Jan. 20 at Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Springs, Calif.

More than 150 players and sponsors attended the tournament, which featured a Recycled Rides vehicle presentation to three local families before the competition.

Casey Steffen, Justin Geminden, Jim Hacker and Josh Cox took first place. Darren Huggins, Tom Wolf, Steve Widen and Gene Kozash finished second in a scorecard playoff. Todd Highsmith, Bruno Moretti, Robby Rucho and Leonard Lasak placed third.

JD Harkey won longest drive among men. Mike Walker II won closest to