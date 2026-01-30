Hertrich Collision Centers Acquires Maryland Body Shop

Hertrich Collision Centers has acquired Bramble Body Shop in Easton, Md. The deal brings Hertrich’s total collision repair center location count to 15. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bramble Body Shop was founded in 1986, is led by D’Arcy Bramble Jr. and Donna Marie Bramble.

Hertrich Collision Centers, a family-owned company operating in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, said it is not backed by private equity and has no defined exit timeline.

“Collision repair is a people business,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “Growth only works when it protects culture, preserves leadership, and creates opportunity for the teams who built these businesses.”