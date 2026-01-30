Collision Repair Industry Production Down in November

After three months of year over year increases, production was down in November both month over month and year over year. Wages increase as employment declines.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary November collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down both compared to October and from November 2024. Production had been above year ago levels in August through October. Monthly production has been down in seven of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

Production peaked in April 2023