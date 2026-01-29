WIN Opens 2026 Collision Repair Scholarship Applications

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is accepting applications through March 6 for collision repair scholarships offering financial support ranging from $500 to $2,500, along with mentorship and tools.

The organization partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to administer the program for U.S. students enrolled in collision repair programs. Four scholarship tiers are available:

The Champions Award provides $2,500 plus mentorship, tools, SWAG, a virtual conference pass and student engagement benefits.

The Stars Award offers $500 with the same additional benefits.

The Trailblazers Award includes $500 with mentorship and engagement opportunities.

The Legends Award provides tools, mentorship and student benefits.

WIN added a Canadian scholarship this year offering $1,000 in support, mentorship, a virtual conference pass and student member benefits for students and registered apprentices.

Students must be enrolled in collision repair programs or registered apprenticeships and provide instructor or mentor referrals. The WIN Scholarship Committee reviews applications based on academic standing, career commitment and individual circumstances.

“WIN’s commitment to driving the future of the industry is anchored by our investment in women aspiring to work in collision repair,” said Tracy Bracht, WIN 2026 Scholarship/Student Relations Committee chair.

Scholarship applicants receive a complimentary WIN student membership, which provides access to technical courses, industry insights and networking opportunities. The organization also offers free memberships to collision repair instructors through its Pay It Forward campaign.

WIN awarded scholarships to 30 female students in 2025. The organization’s annual scholarship walk fundraiser is scheduled for May 7 at 7 a.m. during the WIN Conference in Tucson, Ariz.

Applications are available online.