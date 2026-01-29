New York Auto Insurance Premiums Hit $1,935 Average in 2024

Auto repair cost in the state ranked third highest in U.S.

New York drivers paid an average of $1,935 for personal auto insurance in 2024, making it the fourth-most expensive state in the nation and representing a record high for New York, according to a new report from the Insurance Information Institute.

The average premium increased from $1,753 in 2023, meaning New York households allocated 2.23% of median household income to auto insurance last year, up from 2.15% the previous year. The national average was 1.59% of median household income in 2023.

New York ranked third highest nationally in auto