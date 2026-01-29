AASPMN to Host 24th Annual Fundraising Go-Kart Race

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers Minnesota (AASPMN) will hold its 24th Annual Race for Automotive Education Feb. 23-26 at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville, Minn. the organization announced.

The event serves as the association’s primary fundraiser for its Automotive Education Fund, which provides scholarships to automotive students and supports automotive programs in Minnesota. Since the fund’s inception, it has distributed more than $350,000 to students enrolled in automotive programs through scholarships and Skills USA competition support.

AASPMN members and industry supporters will form teams to compete in go-kart racing at speeds reaching 40 mph. The organization expects to raise