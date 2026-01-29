CollisionWeek

AASP/MA Changes Name to Massachusetts Auto Body Association

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP-MA) changed its name to the Massachusetts Auto Body Association, effective Jan. 1.

The organization operated under the AASP/MA name for approximately 15 years after the Massachusetts Auto Body Association and other independent collision repair groups joined the national Alliance of Automotive Service Providers. AASP National disbanded at the end of 2024.

Executive Director Lucky Papageorg said the name change addresses recognition issues in the marketplace.

“Stating that you represent the Massachusetts Auto Body Association, or MABA, basically says it all,” Papageorg said. “I found myself having to explain what

