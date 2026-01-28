Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Up in Mid-January

Index was up both month over month and year over year.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) increased to 209.2, reflecting a 1.8% increase in wholesale used-vehicle prices adjusted for mix, mileage, and seasonality in the first 15 days of January compared to December, and a 1.7% increase compared to January 2025. Seasonally adjusted wholesale values typically decrease by about 0.2% on average over the full month.

Non-adjusted wholesale vehicle prices increased 2.1% in the first half of January from December and are up 1.9% year over year. The long-term average monthly move in non-adjusted values is typically an