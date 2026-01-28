Independent Glass Association Seeks Amendments to Virginia Auto Glass Bill

The Independent Glass Association said Tuesday it is working with Virginia lawmakers to add amendments to House Bill 312 (HB 312) following revisions that removed provisions the group said would have harmed independent auto glass repair businesses.

The House Substitute version of HB 312, released Jan. 22, eliminated language that would have prohibited post-loss assignments, controlled pricing and imposed claim-handling gatekeeping requirements, according to the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based trade group.

The association now seeks what it calls “guardrail” amendments to prevent Advanced Driver Assistance System disclosure provisions from being used to steer consumers or influence reimbursement decisions.

“Safety disclosures should inform