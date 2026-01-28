Driven Brands Completes Sale of International Car Wash Business

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced yesterday it has completed the previously announced sale of IMO, its international car wash business, to Franchise Equity Partners for approximately €411 million ($490.5 million).

The company said cash proceeds from the transaction will primarily be used to pay down debt.

“The completion of this transaction is a strategic milestone for Driven Brands, sharpening our focus on what we do best — scaling our industry-leading Take 5 business and driving consistent cash generation from our franchise brands,” said Danny Rivera, president and chief executive officer. “I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work