Carolinas Collision Association Accepting Applications for $2,000 Student Tool Grants Through February 28

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) has opened registration for its 2026 Tool Grant Program, which provides $2,000 grants to collision repair students in North and South Carolina.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28, with recipients to be announced April 1.

The program awarded eight students $2,000 each in 2025.

“The Tool Grant Program reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation of collision repair professionals,” said Kaitlyn George, CCA executive director. “By providing the tools they need, we are helping students start their careers with confidence and skill.”

Applicants must be sponsored by a collision repair school that is