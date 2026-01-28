ALI Releases 2026 Lifting Points Guide

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) released its 2026 Lifting Points Guide, providing lifting point specifications for vehicles sold in the United States and Canada from 2000 through 2026. The guide is available in print and digital formats.

The annual publication, produced by MOTOR Information Systems for ALI, compiles vehicle manufacturer-recommended lifting points for cars, SUVs, vans and light trucks. The guide includes more than 250 undercarriage images showing where lift adapters should be positioned on vehicles from manufacturers including Acura, Volvo and others.

“When you’re using a two-post lift or another frame-engaging lift, your safety depends on properly picking