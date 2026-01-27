PPG Named Sole Coatings Supplier for Quality Collision Group’s 95+ Locations

PPG (NYSE:PPG) has been named the sole supplier of automotive refinish coatings for Quality Collision Group’s more than 95 collision repair facilities across 13 states.

The Pittsburgh-based coatings manufacturer will provide coatings products, digital tools, technical expertise and training to the multi-shop operator under the agreement.

“We are pleased to provide all of Quality Collision Group’s locations with tools to help the company deliver higher levels of productivity, improving the process from the time a vehicle enters the body shop until it leaves,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas. “Through a combination of industry-leading digital solutions, liquid