CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PPG Named Sole Coatings Supplier for Quality Collision Group’s 95+ Locations

PPG Named Sole Coatings Supplier for Quality Collision Group’s 95+ Locations

By Leave a Comment

PPG (NYSE:PPG) has been named the sole supplier of automotive refinish coatings for Quality Collision Group’s more than 95 collision repair facilities across 13 states.

PPG logoThe Pittsburgh-based coatings manufacturer will provide coatings products, digital tools, technical expertise and training to the multi-shop operator under the agreement.

“We are pleased to provide all of Quality Collision Group’s locations with tools to help the company deliver higher levels of productivity, improving the process from the time a vehicle enters the body shop until it leaves,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas. “Through a combination of industry-leading digital solutions, liquid

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey